JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) With the temperatures skyrocketing, we stopped at the Jefferson County Humane Society to see what to look out for to keep our pets safe and cool this summer.

One of the things they shared is that if you are going on a walk, that pavement can be too hot for your paw, so to check, place your hand on the pavement for 5 seconds and if you can leave it there the whole time, it’s safe to walk your pet.

Also make sure they have access to cold, fresh water, do not leave your pet in a hot car without the air condition on, and if you have a thin coat or lighter-colored pet they can also get sunburn

“You want to watch for signs of lethargy or extreme heavy panting you know or your dog just not acting right, you want to definitely get your animal into a cooler environment because they can suffer heat stroke.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – JCHS Marketing Manager

There are a lot of tips to keep your pet safe and healthy during the summertime!



If you have any questions you can call the Humane Society at 740-314-5583.