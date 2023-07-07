JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Three people were injured in a dog attack Friday evening in Wintersville, according to Cross Creek Police Chief Kasey Robinson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two pit bull dogs were involved in the attack.

Robinson says the injuries are serious with two people being treated at an area hospital. One of those victims is being transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

One victim was initially transported the hospital by ambulance and another was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Robinson said he was called to the scene of the attack around 5 p.m. When he arrived, the two dogs were secured in their owner’s residence on the owner’s property.

Robinson says the health department will likely notify the owner to quarantine the dogs. He said when medical personnel treat a person with animal bites, the health department is notified. In this case, the dog warden was also notified.

Robinson said at a minimum the owner could face a charge of having animals running at large, but any additional charges would be determined by the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police will also check if the dogs were licensed in the county.

Robinson said the investigation into this case is ongoing.

Stay with 7News at WTRF.com for updates.