MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man was arrested for burglary after police found him asleep in a residence they believe he was planning on stealing from.

Michael Hawthorne was found inside a residence on the 300 block of Edwards Street this morning.

Police say he tried stealing items but fell asleep in the process.

He is charged with felony 4 burglary and is in the Jefferson County Jail.

