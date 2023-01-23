Police have released the name and more details of a crash that killed a person in Jefferson County, Ohio.

According to our news partner, The Herald-Star, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened state Route 152 near Novak Drive in Smithfield Township.

Driving the vehicle was 66-year-old Ronald Kiss of Dillonvale.

State police say Kiss was driving northbound and traveled off the right side of the roadway over a hill striking multiple trees.

Kiss was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials say Kiss was not wearing a seatbelt but the airbag was deployed.

State Police also told the news outlet that EMS treated Kiss for a cardiac arrest and they are waiting for a coroner’s investigation to see if the crash is medical related