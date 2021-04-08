Priest indicted in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Franciscan priest was indicted by a grand jury on rape and sexual battery charges in Jefferson County on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Diocese of Steubenville, the Diocese first became aware of the case against Third Order Regular (TOR) of St. Francis Father David A. Morrier in November of 2018. The Diocese says that’s when the alleged victim brought the allegations to them.

Father Morrier is not a priest in the Diocese of Steubenville.

The Diocese says it began a preliminary investigation with the alleged victim and the Steubenville Police Department. That report was then submitted to the Minister General of the TOR’s in Rome and to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Holy See in December of 2018.

The Diocese also says it continued to work with Steubenville police and give updates to the Holy See.

The press release also goes on to say that the diocese ‘takes allegations of abuse most seriously and encourages victims of abuse to contact the local police department in whose jurisdiction the abuse occurred”.

Stay with 7News for any updates.