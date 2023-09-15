RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – September is National Recovery Month and to raise awareness, the Produced with Love Farmers Market in Jefferson County had a celebration to close out their final event of the summer.

Produced with Love holds farmers markets from June to September, and the focus of their final one for the year was health and wellness.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Mazeroski Park is celebrating recovery at the the PRODUCEd with Love Farmer’s & Artisan Market!🥬🏥🚔



They are celebrating health and wellness with resources throughout the area to educate and help this recovery month!

Market Manager Kim McKnight says that this is the first year they have held specialized events like this, and she is excited that they are emphasizing and celebrating health and recovery in the area.

”It’s very important because it affects everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’ve had the experience yourself. Most of us have at least known somebody, had a family member that either has issues with mental health issues, behavioral issues, substance abuse issues. It affects everybody. So, the more we know about it and the more information we can get to help each other and look out for each other, the better.” Kim McKnight – Market Manager, Produced with Love Farmers Market

The Jefferson County Health District helped to organize groups like the Sheriff’s Department, TEMS Joint Ambulance District, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and many different recovery resources in the area to come together along with the crafts, artisans, and food that the farmer’s market usually sees.

They will be back next June, and hope to see everyone there!