Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, 77, died on Monday, February 21 at the Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 25 from 1 p.m- 7 p.m. at the St. Joespeh Catholic Church in Toronto Ohio.

The funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joespeh Catholic Church in Toronto Ohio.

Final arrangements are pending and are in the care of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home