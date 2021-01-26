Pugliese Elementary sets 100 as the number to beat for in-person class days

Students and staff at Pugliese West Elementary say hitting a milestone for being IN class is definitely something to be celebrated.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — In-person learning is a feat rare in a pandemic, but one Steubenville City School is claiming something more momentous than any other in the area.

While most schools have been on and off virtually for the past months, one has *not* been marked ‘absent’ from the classroom since August. And Tuesday it was all cheers behind masks.

Pugliese Elementary in Steubenville is celebrating 100 days of in-person learning! And the principal tells me, unlike other schools, they haven’t taken a remote day since August. I met with students & staff who are oh so happy to be in class! Tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Pb2KGnJ34J — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) January 26, 2021

“Being face-to-face for 100 days is a big deal. None of the other districts in the area have done it, so it’s a huge accomplishment and it says a lot about our students, and staff, and our administration, said Preschool teacher at Pugliese West Elementary, Krystal Yourkovich.

Since kickoff August 19th, Principal Lynnett Gorman tells 7NEWS the school has not skipped a day or gone remote once. And in her 13 years of working at Pugliese Elementary, Yourkovich can say this 100th day is impressive.

“Actually, we are right on target. We started in-person learning when we were supposed to, with in-person learning from day one, and we have done it for 100 days.”

The ‘100 days’ celebration has been done throughout the years, with a different theme for each. So, can you guess this year’s? ….

Lizzy: “I’m dressed up as a soldier to honor how the soldiers put their lives at risk to fight in the war just for us and our freedom.”

Lidia: “I’d like to thank all the doctors and nurses for risking their lives for our safety.”

Megan: “I’d like to thank all the firefighters and officers who are trying to keep us safe during this pandemic.”

Celebrating frontline heroes, which took on an array of costumes.

“I actually had a little boy come in in a Lowe’s apron with his name on it, with a little tool belt,” said Yourkovich. “It was really cute, but in my heart, I love when they come dressed as teachers.”

And if you ask the students and staff if they’re happy to be in class… I’ve never heard so many ‘yays’ at once.

“I am because we get to be around our friends but we’re still safe, and wearing our masks, and washing our hands all throughout the day,” said Lizzy.

“It is so important for these kids to be in school. They need that face-to-face instruction, they need the socialization, they need time with their friends. The classroom environment is crucial just for learning,” said Yourkovich. “And for teachers also; we needed it. When we were out in the spring, we all kind-of struggled with it. It was weird. We want to interact with these kids. We’re all taking the measures we need to make it as normal as we can.”