JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Jefferson County Animal Shelter is giving the animals something extra special this Valentine’s Day weekend as a part of their love and kisses fundraising event.

Every $10 donation sends a kiss to the shelter and is displayed on the treat-o-meter for everyone to see. Because they surpassed their goal, they gave the animals a smash cake party.

Today we got a preview of the big event tomorrow.

The cakes are filled with peanut butter, dog food, treats, whipcream and sprinkles.

“Day after day, and they sit here waiting and hoping for a forever home. and its just nice for us to be able to do something a little fun to give them, you know? especially during this month of love.” Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing Manager

The cats also get to join in on the fun with a sardine treat of their own.

If you would still like to donate, here is still time.

Head on over to their Facebook page and all the dogs you see are up for adoption.

And the fun continues tomorrow!