MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF)

Firefighters show up on scene, but there’s no way for them to put the fire out.

No hydrants in the area of an afternoon fire made getting the situation under control difficult.

That’s what Mingo Junction Fire Department had to battle this afternoon after a call came in of a rail car on fire.

When crews arrived on scene the car was full of shingles and construction materials.

It was compacted down and took crews about an hour to put the fire out.

Tankers were called in due to the location on the tracks and no hydrants.

Mingo Junction, Brilliant, and the Jefferson County tanker task force.