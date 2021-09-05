Remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Ohio Valley and COVID-19 cases break out in one county’s schools: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here is a look back at the week’s top headlines.

By the time Hurricane Ida reached the Ohio Valley it was a tropical depression, but that didn’t make it any less devastating to the several counties that saw flooding.

One of the worst hit areas was Route 67 heading towards Bethany College in the town of McKinleyville. Waters were so high that the fire department had to escort our 7News cameras around the area, and it continued to rise in the few moments we were on scene.

Parts of Marshall, Belmont and Ohio Counties also saw some flooding.

While flood waters ravaged pars of the Gulf, shelters were searching for a place to take their animals.

The Marshall County Animal Shelter offered to take the animals, that they were affectionately calling the “Hurricane Dogs”. So now, they need people to adopt these animals and donations of blankets, towels, toys and food to keep them happy until their forever home.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Ohio Valley. The CDC now lists every county in the state of Ohio with high transmission of the virus.

In Belmont County, there are outbreaks in businesses and schools. To help with testing, the health department now has a COVID test people can pick up and use at home. The health department says vaccination numbers are also up.

Amid the outbreak in West Virginia, there was a little good news for the winners of the first “Do it for Babaydog Round 2” vaccine lottery.

Wheeling Park High School Freshman Rocco DiGiandomenico was surprised with a full-ride scholarship to his choice of school in West Virginia. He and his family said they were in total shock.



It’s a situation they train for, but hope it never happens.

Trooper Ian Lowry with the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol had to put his life-saving training into action while in Texas assisting the state’s department of public safety near the border. He and another trooper encountered a woman whose leg was amputated after falling from a train. They applied tourniquets until EMS arrived. Trooper Lowry received a Director’s Award for his actions.

