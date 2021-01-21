Residents in Jefferson County receive vaccine

JEFFERSON, CO., OHIO (WTRF)- History was made in Jefferson County as residents who were 80 and older lined up to get the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Jefferson County Health Department and Trinity teamed up to help these folks get closer to immunity.

Interest in the vaccine is understandably at an all time high and Trinity Health Systems wants to make sure you know your voice is being heard and to be patient as they continue to roll out the vaccine to residents.

For now though, it was a huge step for everyone who received their shot.

It’s so important to get this pandemic behind us and I feel like today is so exciting. It’s the beginning of getting it behind us. Susan Adams | Pharmacy Operations Manager, Trinity Health System

It’s spreading like wild fire and you have to stop it. It’s gone too far. You don’t notice until someone close to your heart gets it and then expire, then you say ‘wow I better do this. Charles Manfresca | Former Pharmacist, Vaccine Recipient

The plan is to get more vaccines next week and start vaccinating residents who are 75 and older.

Whoever received their first dose today will move on to the second shot in 28 days.