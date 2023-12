STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Cardinal Street between Spring Avenue and Summit Avenue is closed to all traffic due to a hillside slip in Steubenville, Ohio.

The road will remain closed until cleanup operations have been completed. It is anticipated the road will be reopened to vehicular traffic no later than 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and allow extra time to reach their destination.