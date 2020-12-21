RV stuck on Market Street Bridge in Steubenville; traffic being directed around it

Jefferson County
STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — There is an RV stuck on the Market Street Bridge in Steubenville this evening.

The driver of the RV came across the bridge from the West Virginia side, and the RV became stuck when it hit the overhang, officials say.

The bridge is not shut down, but traffic is being directed around it.

