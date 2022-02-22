JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio Valley mourning the loss of a prominent and beloved member of the community.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla has passed away.

It is a very sad day Kathryn.

Sheriff Abdalla was in office for 37 years and he will be greatly missed.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched.

“He’s one of the greatest persons I’ve ever met. it was an honor and a pleasure to work for him.” Chief Deputy Susan Bell – Jefferson County Sheriffs Office

Chief Deputy Bell said she’s been by Sheriff Abdalla’s side for the last 32 years.

He was an advocate for children and the elderly.

She said he sacrificed time with his family for the people of Jefferson County.



She’s proud to call him her Friend.

“He was a friend to everybody that he met that’s for sure. He took kids in, made sure they were okay and was an advocate for kids that were abused terribly and that was his life’s work.” Chief Deputy Susan Bell – Jefferson County Sheriffs Office

An almost 40 year friendship.

Reno Saccoccia and Sheriff Abdalla started their careers right around the same time.

He said the sheriff went where he was needed and he will never be replaced.

He was a huge supporter of all the local sports and was always there to watch games.

“He drove us home from the state championship in ’84 from Columbus and called ahead. He was just a beautiful person. when we went on the road he was with us, he led us. Not only Steubenville high school, not only big red but any school in Jefferson County that needed any help, he was there. no matter what the sport was or activity was. “ Reno Saccoccia – Friend/Big Red Football Coach

Jane Hanlin calls this one of the saddest days in Jefferson County that she can remember.

She worked side by side with Sheriff Abdalla for 15 years.

Hanlin said trying a case with him was an absolute pleasure because no one worked harder, or longer, or showed more support than him.

“Sometimes you hear the phrase that he was a lion of a man, but he was. he was bigger then life in every sense of the word. the only person I’ve ever met that really lived up to that. when you finally do meet him he was bigger then life and he was the best public servant that this county has ever had.” Jane Hanlin – Friend/Jefferson County Prosecutor

Thank you Sheriff Fred for all the smiles and memories.

They will live on in all the people you’ve touched.