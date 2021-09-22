See Historic Fort Steuben by candlelight and starlight

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Historic Fort Steuben is always lit up nowadays, thanks to the lights from the nearby Market Street bridge.

But what were the nights like for the Revolutionary War soldiers, before the miracle of electricity?

The city wants to take you back to those less-illuminated times with Fort Steuben by Candlelight.

Next month visitors will get an after-hours lesson on the Ohio frontier, the Northwest Territory and how important the fort was for surveying land.

They have done lantern tours by appointment before, but decided to upgrade it to an official event this year.

A lot of people are not able to join us on those specific schedule days, so we decided just to have an open house and invite the general public to come down without reservations and just enjoy the fort. Paul Zuros, Executive Director at Historic Fort Steuben

Keep those Saturday nights clear, because the tours will happen on October 2nd and 9th from 7 to 9 p.m.

And the tours aren’t just about education—

They’ll also have a campfire with hot cider, cookies and campfire stories.