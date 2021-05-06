Sen. Brown (D-OH) visits local restaurant benefited by American Rescue Plan

Steubenville, OHIO (WTRF)- We’re all too familiar with the hardship we’ve faced in the pandemic, but small businesses, especially, are weathering through the unimaginable.

They’re not all alone in this, thanks to help from the state and federal level.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes us to one of the many restaurants impacted by this after Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stopped by a few hours ago.

Senator Sherrod Brown’s behind the American Rescue Plan: one of the many programs helping restaurants get back on their feet, like Scaffidi’s.

That plan alone has helped them a lot.

So what’s included in the American Rescue Plan?

Well it’s given this restaurant a second draw of paycheck protection program, allowing their monthly payroll to go up significantly.

They also got help from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which isn’t just helping Scaffidi’s get by, but giving them hope they’ll go back to where they once were.

“It has sustained us and helped us. It has helped us to get back to where we once were, and has provided us a much easier transition. It has been a blessing to many. It has been a blessing to us. “ Frankie DiCarlantonio, director of Scaffidi’s

“He’s made a such a contribution to this community and stayed open. If we’re gonna get this economy really up and running, it’s because of the partnership between the federal government and local community.” SEN. SHERROD BROWN, D-OH

Luckily, the restaurant says they never got to a point where they thought they wouldn’t survive. But are still thankful for all the help along the way.

The restaurant appreciates Senator Sherrod Brown’s support, along with other lawmakers at the state and federal level.