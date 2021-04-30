“Significant amount” of drugs and firearms seized from Steubenville residence

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Drug Task Force released the following statement regarding a large drug and firearms seizure at a Steubenville residence which led to the arrest of James Earl Lawrence.

“The Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized a significant amount of drugs and firearms from a Steubenville residence Thursday evening, landing one man behind bars facing major multiple drug charges.

Following a nine-month investigation, task force detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at 816 North Eighth Street, home of Lawrence, age 55. Lawrence was present at the time of the search and was arrested without incident.

Seized pursuant to the warrant were 102 grams cocaine, 30 grams fetanyl, 5 pounds marijuana, 200 MDMA tablets, 150 suspected fetanyl tablets, 8 firearms and $3,000 in US currency.

Lawrence is being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending his initial court appearance.

The Steubenville Police Department assisted on the search.