JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley.

Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks.

The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week.

Showing the number of cases from the previous two weeks.

This one in particular was from July 28th to August 3rd stating they had 344 cases in Jefferson County.

Fire and EMS officials say Covid is still here and there are still precautions people should be taking.

“Covid hasn’t gone away it seems like older people or people in poor health are still getting very sick and you just need to be aware of your surroundings. If there’s somebody that’s coughing try to stay away from them, if you’re out in the public you still need to wash your hands, and just good hygiene overall.” Chief Mark Marchetta – Hopedale Fire and EMS

Health officials say the numbers have been pretty consistent through out the summer, staying in the 300 to 350 range.