SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF)

This Saturday will be a fun-filled day in Smithfield Township in Jefferson County.

They are having a drug take back event, followed by a trunk or treat and then trick or treating time starts.

The Smithfield Township Police Department is starting the weekend by partnering with the DEA for their bi-annual prescription drug take back event.

Officials say it’s a great way for the community to bring their unwanted, unused prescription medicine into the departments so they can get rid of it for them.

“It’s extremely important to have these events so we can get these items out of people’s houses because you don’t want a child to accidentally grab that medicine or even somebody elderly grabbing the wrong medicine that may be confused and now they have a medical reaction. So that’s why we feel it’s important to, you know, give a give a location for you to bring these unwanted prescription medicines in.” Chief Art Fowler Jr. – Smithfield Township Police Department

Again the event is this Saturday.

The drug take back event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Methodist Church trunk or treat is from 3 to 5 p.m.

And trick-or-treating starts right after till 7 p.m.