Mingo Junction, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a sight at the Ukrainian border that doesn’t fit the heartbreak and destruction surrounding it.

With families forced to leave their homes so quickly, children in neighboring countries have begun leaving teddy bears for the kids forced to flee without their comforting toys.

A recognition that even though we may not share the same strip of land, many of our hardships are identical.

So you even have the youngest of the young reaching out to one another which I think is very heartening. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville

It’s with stories and so many others in mind that Catholic churches around the world are taking part in an act of consecration—a special service to pray for the war-torn country.

Pope Francis strongly encouraged it, and Steubenville’s diocese didn’t have to think twice.

It was an immediate response on our part of just ‘yes, of course,’ right away. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville

The ceremony this morning began with a praying of the rosary, with a meditation of the Sorrowful Mysteries telling the about the passion of Jesus.

Then Bishop Monforton led a prayer for Ukraine directly from the Vatican.

He says the world has forgotten a path to peace, as well as the terrible manmade destruction of the 20th century.

Bishop Monforton says he personally knows his religious counterparts in Eastern Europe, and that we are better as human beings than the terror we see in Mariupol and Kyiv.

It’s especially hard on my heart, very heavy, because I’ve been to the Ukraine as well as Russia. So I know people, I can put faces on figures. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville

He says the religious calls to peace are flowing out of the Roman Catholic bishops and laity in Ukraine every day.

But the power of prayer isn’t tied to one belief system.

It doesn’t have to be exclusively Catholic, it could be orthodox, Protestant, whomever, let’s just pray because we’re all part of one human family. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton, Diocese of Steubenville

It’s as the book of Galatians says: there is neither slave nor free, as we are all one in Christ.

And just for a moment on a cloudy Friday afternoon, the pain and divisions of the world were cast aside to create a single united force for peace in the midst of so much suffering.