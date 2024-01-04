STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple state and federal departments — including the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit — conducted a search warrant on the Steubenville campus of Eastern Gateway Community College on Thursday, according to a released report.

Credit: Ohio Auditor of State’s Office



The search pertains to ongoing investigations concerning the campus but is separate from the August indictments against former administrators at the college.

The college campus located in Steubenville is Eastern Gateway’s headquarters.

Photo Credit: Ohio Auditor of State’s Office

“[The search is] part of an investigation looking into matters that both have already been charged and are being prosecuted by our special prosecutors and other concerns about financial irregularities here at the college,” said Keith Faber, Ohio auditor of state.

Departments that helped the search include the following:

Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Computer Crimes Unit

U.S. Secret Service

Columbus Division of Police’s Digital Forensics Unit

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center

“Our Auditor’s Office Special Investigation Unit is a partnership between law enforcement officers, sworn peace officers and forensic auditors where we go in and track down financial irregularities and essentially check for people lying, stealing and cheating with government money,” Faber said.

The Auditor of State’s Office, is one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio and is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies.

The investigation is ongoing, with more information to come as details develop.