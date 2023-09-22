JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be working in Jefferson County Saturday, which could delay traffic, the agency says.

Drivers should anticipate traffic delays on State Route 7 going north near Mingo Junction on Saturday, September 23, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The contractor for ODOT’s State Route 7 rockfall remediation project will be repairing guardrail along the northbound lanes of the road.

Traffic will be halted south of the construction area to carry out the repairs.

Delays are anticipated to last up to 15 minutes at a time.