Steubenville Christmas Parade is now cancelled

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — According to their Facebook page, the Steubenville Christmas parade is now cancelled.

The Jefferson County Health Department determined there will be no parade due to to the rise of COVID-19 in the area.

