Steubenville City Building to Close Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Jefferson County, the Steubenville City Building will close to citizens beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.

Services will still be available, though.

The breezeway will be open for signing up or disconnecting water service. There will be a telephone available to contact the various departments.

Citizens who need to pay water bills are encouraged to pay online or use the dropboxes located at the Hollywood Kroger service desk, inside M&M Hardware and outside the city building.

