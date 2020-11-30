Steubenville City Schools prepare for the 5th Annual Stuff the Bus event

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — Steubenville City Schools is preparing for the 5th Annual Stuff the Bus.

Schools began collecting items the first week of November. The Stuff the bus tour will begin on December 1, 2020, in front of the high school at 9:30 a.m. The bus will then travel through the district to collect all donated items.

Items will be distributed to area families the week before Christmas.

Area business partners include: First Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chrysalis Health, Family Recovery, United Way of Jefferson County, Capital Health, Hilscher-Clarke, and Huntington Bank.

This is once again an opportunity for the school district to shine and spread some Christmas cheer. #BigRedCares