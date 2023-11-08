STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The city of Steubenville is gearing up for their annual Sights and Sounds of Christmas parade.

This year will include the holiday favorites from marching bands, dance groups, to floats along with area businesses and community members, all joining in on the celebration.

Organizers say a handful of new entries that have never been in the parade before will be taking part this year.

Some of which will include large tractor trailers.

So much time and effort goes into making the parade the best they can be for residents.

There’s these wonderfully happy faces, the kids mostly, but the adults too. And there’s a lot of things in this world not to be happy about. So it’s very rewarding. We want people that are in the parade to feel the season, to feel the love that were expressing and seriously over the years. I found that to be very true.“ Mary Snyder – Assistant to the Director at The Visitor Center / Parade Coordinator

This year’s grand marshal is a huge supporter of the community and long-time businesswoman, Rikki Kamarados of the Steubenville Downtown Bakery.

Sndyer also says parade applications are due and they need to be turned in ASAP so they can get you in the line-up. You can drop them off at The Fort or email them at mary@visitsteubenville.com

The Steubenville Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, at noon.

The parade takes place on Fourth Street traveling from North to South Streets, a length of four blocks.

Organizers Hope to see everyone there