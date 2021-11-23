Steubenville “Lights Up the Night” kicks off holiday season with hundreds of locals

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)-Holiday spirit is spreading throughout the Ohio Valley. This time it’s “Steubenville Lights Up the Night’s” turn to kick off the holidays.

A holiday classic is bringing magic to this city once more…

To many, it’s tradition.

“This is so magical. We come every year.” Tasha Henline, visits the event

“I’ve come here since the very first time.” Donna Lucas, visits the event

It’s the 7th annual “Christmas on the Fort”. And year after year, this whole city block magically transforms into a Christmas experience for everyone.

It’s all decked out from lights, festive music, Christmas vendors, and even the all-around favorites: life-size nutcrackers. There’s 183 nutcrackers out this year. They’re spread around the Fort Steuben Park and along the streets.

There’s also some new things in the mix.

“We keep adding activities, like this year we have: a Courthouse Lightshow, choirs here, we’ll have Christmas movies down at the park on select weekends, trolley rides that come through, and amusement rides.” Paul Zuros, executive director of Historic Fort Steuben

And it keeps growing with new activities year after year.

But there’s one thing everyone agrees is a “must-see”.

“We love visiting the nutcrackers. It’s just a fun experience.” Tasha Henline, visits the event

“I think it’s a great way to start the Christmas holiday and to bring the kids down to see all these nutcrackers.” Donna Lucas, visits the event

If it’s your first time or not, it’s a magical time for everyone.

“Just come out. Enjoy the time with your family, and have a great time in downtown Steubenville. Paul Zuros, executive director of Historic Fort Steuben

“Christmas at the Fort” runs until January 8th.

You can experience most of the activities during the Advent Market. That’s open fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3 to 8.