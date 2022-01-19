Steubenville man arrested after US Marshals find him hiding in an attic

A Steubenville man was arrested on Tuesday after being wanted on multiple warrants for weapons-related charges.

Sir Dameon Harris, 38, of Steubenville, OH had multiple warrants out for: felonious assault with a firearm specification and having weapons under disability, violations of Parole in Ohio on the original charges of felonious assault, and violations of Parole in Pennsylvania on the original charges of possession of a firearm while a prohibited person.

On November 9, 2021, Steubenville Police Officers were dispatched to 600 block of Oakmont Avenue, on

a report of a shooting. The victim, Michael Jett was shot in the upper back. Harris then ran from the scene and the initial information received was that Harris fled to Florida.

On January 18, 2022, US Marshals, Steubenville Police Department, and the Hancock/Brooke Drug Task

Force located and arrested Harris at 1405 Oakgrove Avenue in Steubenville, OH. The US Marshalls say Harris was hiding in the attic.

Officers say they located a stolen Springfield XD 40 handgun along with various .22 and 7.62 ammunition within the residence.

Harris was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Steubenville, OH.

Officials say Chazmeanne Lee, Harris’s girlfriend was also arrested and charged with Obstruction of Justice, 3rd Degree Felony, for making false statements and harboring Harris within her residence.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example. The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice.” Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.