Steubenville man arrested for drug trafficking

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- A Steubenville man was arrested Tuesday evening for drug trafficking after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Wildon Avenue Appartment.

Police say they received multiple complaints about suspicious activity out of an upstairs apartment which lead to an investigation.

Police say with their search warrant they were able to seize 320 grams of suspected cocaine.

Police say Quincy Dudley, 49, was arrested on the premises without incident.

Dudley is currently being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center.