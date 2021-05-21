Steubenville Man Arrested Thursday On Drug Charges

A Steubenville man was arrested on Thursday after search warrant was conducted by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.

The drug task force searched 751 and 757 Kendall Ave where they found two handguns, approximately 28 grams of cocaine and several thousand dollars in U.S. currency, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Dyani Gregory, 35, was taken into custody without incident.

Gregory is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail. on F1 possession of drug charge and F3 weapons under disability charge

