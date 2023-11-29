STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — There are 40,000 teachers whose students learn the Launch STEM curriculum.

But only one of them received a school-wide standing ovation today…and it happened to be at McKinley Academy in Steubenville.

An in-school parade Wednesday was the only welcome fitting for Heather Hoover.

Heather Hoover, PTLW Launch National Teacher of the Year

The McKinley STEM Academy fourth-grade teacher is loved by her students for making their school day more than just a binder of notes.

These kids are learning Launch, a curriculum that goes beyond paper and pencil to apply the skills elementary school has taught them.

And today, Hoover was awarded the Launch Teacher of the Year trophy as proof of her role in building the next generation.

“I’m here for the students, to see the students’ excitement when we come in the classroom, when we provide them with the education and the hands on experiences that they’re getting.” Heather Hoover, PTLW Launch National Teacher of the Year

The curriculum is designed by Project Lead the Way, an organization that trains and gives resources to Pre-K through 12th grade classrooms.

The company’s leaders flew across the country to surprise her with the honor in the middle of class…and hear her students’ testimony of why they love walking into Room 104.

President Dr. Dave Dimmett says he wants to bring fun back to schools, which too often get bogged down in standardized test preparation.

“And by doing that, what we see is students, you know, get excited about their learning in many cases for the first time in their life. And really that’s what we want.” Dr. Dave Dimmett, President and CEO, Project Lead the Way

Her four years at McKinley have been about creating a career-driven education.

As curriculum facilitator, she oversees the math and reading programs along with her afternoon classes.

She says she couldn’t do it without her staff, and hopes her students see the world of potential waiting for them in life.

A gym full of cheering students is just a bonus.

“I just want them to be inspired. To be inspired that they can grow up and become anything that they want.” Heather Hoover, PTLW Launch National Teacher of the Year

​Hoover has worked with Steubenville students her entire teaching career, starting in preschool before moving to Harding Middle, Pugliese West and McKinley.