JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Historic Downtown Steubenville with the opening of an Ohio Valley favorite – The Nutcracker Village!

People from all over the Ohio Valley and the country travel to the Historic Downtown Steubenville area to view over 200 life-sized nutcrackers, each with their own story.

The Nelson Family started the nutcracker village back in 2015, with a dream to not only rekindle pride in Steubenville but revitalize it.

“It’s much larger than just a Christmas event for what it’s done to the community, for the community and for historic downtown. It also provides a lot of economic development and stimulus for the economy here, for small business, for the hotels, for the restaurants. If you ask any restaurant in Steubenville what it’s done or ask any hotel in the tri state area, they’ll all tell you that, you know, they experience an uptick because of the Nutcracker Village.” Mark Nelson | Nutcracker Creator

“Just the success of this event has really boosted the possibilities for other events in town and was a catalyst really for things like First Fridays on Fourth Street and for the Saturday markets that happen in various other concerts and street dances.” Therese Nelson-Fedoryka | Event Coordinator & Nutcracker Painter

During the first year, there were 37 nutcrackers on display.

Nine years later, Steubenville is home to the world’s largest life-sized nutcracker collection with over 200 different nutcrackers.

This year, the Nelson’s added six new nutcrackers to the family.

“A Fiesta Nutcracker which was based around the Fiesta table where so kind of a local pottery company. And he’s super cool. He’s displayed at the popcorn company. And then we have a Lion Nutcracker, which is a mascot of Jefferson County Christian School, and they painted him themselves and he looks really phenomenal. Mrs. Claus is an addition; she’s joining Santa Claus on the corner of fourth and Market. We have a welder that we created for Ridge Welding Company, who’s been one of our biggest sponsors for the last few years. And then we have King Nut, which is a tribute to King tut. Therese Nelson-Fedoryka | Event Coordinator & Nutcracker Painter

As mentioned, people from around the country travel to Steubenville to see these life-sized nutcrackers. Genevieve Blair from California has been looking forward to seeing the nutcracker village for three years but couldn’t visit sooner because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh, I’m just in awe. I’m in awe. I love them. I do see a lot that I do have and a lot that I don’t. I just thought it was really cool. I’m a big fanatic and fan of Nutcrackers. I have over 200 of them myself. So, walking in the store is just like a dream for me.” Genevieve Blair | Visiting from California

The Steubenville Nutcracker Village is put on each year by the hard work of the Nelson family, and they say it’s humbling to see how the six-week event brings people together.

I would say it's very humbling to have people come from all over the country to see something that we've built a lot of pride in my family and in my town for what we've put together, The Steubenville Nutcracker Village is put on each year by the hard work of the Nelson family, and they say it's humbling to see how the six-week event brings people together. Therese Nelson-Fedoryka | Event Coordinator & Nutcracker Painter

The nutcrackers are on display throughout Historic Downtown Steubenville now through January 6th.

WTRF is the proud exclusive media sponsor of the Nutcracker Village this year.

7News has our very own nutcracker, Winter.

Winter is number 168 on the map if you want to check it out.

If you’re interested in making a donation, sponsoring/commissioning a nutcracker or more details about weekend events, please visit the Steubenville Nutcracker Village website.