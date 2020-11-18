Steubenville PD says goodbye to K9

Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Steubenville Police Department and other surrounding departments said their final “goodbyes” to K9 officer, Bono.

Bono and his handler Sgt. Rob Cook took part in over 500 searches this year that included hundreds of drug, drug paraphernalia and firearm seizures.

Bono was also a fan favorite in the community where he would appear for events at local schools and organizations.

Sgt. Cook and Bono trained an hour away in Canton where Canton PD K9 trainer Chris Heslop says the two grew an incredible bond.

Sgt. Cook lost Bono on November 7th due to an unexpected medical condition, he was the first K9 in Steubenville since the 1970’s.

