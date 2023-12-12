STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Steubenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Missing Juvenile.

Austin Blake Howell has been reported as missing/runaway.

He’s 15 years old, 5’5 and 160lbs.

He has Hazel eyes and long black hair.

Austin was last seen leaving for school on December 6th, 2023 and did not return home.

He has been reported to be in the Downtown and Pleasant Heights Areas of Steubenville.

He also was possibly seen in Toronto, Ohio over the weekend of December 8th through December 10th.

Anyone with information regarding Austin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steubenville Police Department at 740-282-5353.