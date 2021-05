Steubenville, OHIO (WTRF)- Steubenville Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Monday at 3:15 PM.

Police say a man came into First National Bank at Hollywood Plaza and robbed the bank at gunpoint.

Money was taken but the amount is unclear at this time.

Police say the robbery is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the subject please contact Steubenville Police.