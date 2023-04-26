Wintersville, OHIO (WTRF) – We celebrate a lot of anniversaries; everything from weddings to birthdays, even pet adoptions. But it isn’t often you celebrate something that’s been around for more than 100 years.

At long last, the Steubenville Rotary Club finally got to celebrate their 102nd anniversary Wednesday evening. The COVID pandemic prevented them from honoring the official 100 year anniversary, but the wait was worth it.

The big celebration of a century of service at St. Florian Hall in Wintersville even featured an appearance by the future president of Rotary International.

“Rotary is a membership organization that does service, so every rotary club around the world does the same thing. They take a look at their community and say ‘what can we make better? How can we create lasting change?’ And that’s exactly what this club has done.” STEPHANIE URCHICK, President Nominee of Rotary International

Urchick will officially become the President of Rotary International next July.

A big congratulations is in order for the Steubenville Rotary Club on their 102 years serving the area, and we hope for another hundred more.