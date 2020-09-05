Steubenville set to begin 7th St. resurfacing project Sept. 8

Jefferson County
Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, OH The City of Steubenville will continue work on the 7th Street Resurfacing  Improvement Project starting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and then continuing daily, weather permitting.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers, however motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.   

The project street will be posted “NO PARKING” at least one day in advance.  If vehicles are left on the street, vehicles will be towed and owners will be responsible for towing and storage fees.

The project streets are as follows:    7th STREET   from  South Street  to  North Street  7th STREET   from  North Street  to  Logan Street  7th STREET   from  Logan Street  to  Franklin Avenue   

 If you have  any questions please contact Mr. Michael Dolak, City Engineer at

(740) 283‐6000 Ext. 3303   

The city has contracted with NLS Paving, Inc. of  St. Clairsville, Ohio to do this project and is funded using the 0.7% City Income Tax Revenue and the Ohio Public Works Commission Funds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter