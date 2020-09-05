Steubenville set to begin 7th St. resurfacing project Sept. 8

STEUBENVILLE, OH The City of Steubenville will continue work on the 7th Street Resurfacing Improvement Project starting on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. and then continuing daily, weather permitting.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers, however motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The project street will be posted “NO PARKING” at least one day in advance. If vehicles are left on the street, vehicles will be towed and owners will be responsible for towing and storage fees.

The project streets are as follows: 7th STREET from South Street to North Street 7th STREET from North Street to Logan Street 7th STREET from Logan Street to Franklin Avenue

If you have any questions please contact Mr. Michael Dolak, City Engineer at

(740) 283‐6000 Ext. 3303

The city has contracted with NLS Paving, Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio to do this project and is funded using the 0.7% City Income Tax Revenue and the Ohio Public Works Commission Funds.