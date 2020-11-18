Steubenville showcases the Nutcracker Village

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — The Nelson Family is excited to announce that their beloved collection of 183 life-size Nutcrackers will march on downtown Steubenville and take up their winter posts around the historic business district and Fort Steuben Park on November 24.

The Nutcracker Village will be free and open to the public 24/7 from November 24 through January 9.

Because the event is outdoors, the festival is able to accommodate a great number of visitors to enjoy Christmas in Steubenville, when many other holiday events have been canceled.

The Nutcrackers will be dispersed across four city blocks, allowing visitors the chance to social distance as they walk or to view the Nutcrackers from their vehicles.

There will also be 25 Christmas trees on 4th Street,

Many of the classic events will still take place on weekends, including Holly Trolley rides, Photos with St. Nick, Polar Express Hayrides provided by Ag-Pro, and the Advent Market at Fort Steuben Park.

A new addition to the festival this year is a Children’s Corner (338 Market Street) which will be open on weekends and run by Mary Seat of Wisdom Montessori School. Another new space will be the Sanctuary Garden in Memory of Toni D’Aurora at St.Paul’s Episcopal (415 Adams Street) which will host a myriad of faith-based nutcrackers, creating a tranquil space to be reminded of the reason for the season.

Additionally, one of the empty green spaces on N. 4th Street will be transformed into the magical Land of Oz, featuring the Yellow Brick Road and classic Nutcracker characters Dorothy, the Lion, Scarecrow, and Tinman.

For more information about the Nutcracker Village, visit the festival website:www.SteubenvilleNutcrackerVillage.com