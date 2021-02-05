Steubenville Water Department Asking Customers and Residents To Conserve Water

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- The City of Steubenville Water Department is asking that all Customers and Residents to conserve water to the greatest extent possible.

This is effective immediately until further notice.

This is required due to unfortunate circumstances at the Filtration Plant having difficulty producing enough water to properly supply the city’s needs

The City says they are doing everything possible to correct the issues at hand and will provide an update as soon as possible.

If this situation would worsen more actions will be needed and an update will be provided at that time.

If you have any questions please call the Filtration Plant at 740-283-6041.