A way to keep kids imagination and education going through out the summer is coming to Toronto!



The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County is expanding its StoryWalk to the Gem City.

StoryWalk combines literacy with the outdoors as pages from a book are brought to life.

The signs are going to be placed along the fence next to the city’s pool for families to read page by page together.

The book featured is The Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Diesen.

“It allows families to connect of course their connecting with the outdoors and not just sitting inside doing something so they can get outside and of course these are helping to develop with those early literacy skills which we know are so important and while kids are out of school this is sharpening those skills until they can get back into the classroom.” Jennifer Cesta – PR Coordinator

It runs from July 9th to August 31st.

Be sure to stop by the Toronto library when you’re finished reading so kids can get a prize while supplies last.

They also want to encourage families to join the summer reading program.

You can find out more details while picking up your prize.