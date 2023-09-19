JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Training and Education Committee will hold its second annual countywide career fair Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the St. Florian Event Center in Wintersville from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature dozens of colleges and universities, technical schools, businesses, safety forces, labor unions, military recruiters and other organizations offering interactive experiences and information and services to area students.

Hundreds of students have also been invited from Buckeye Local, Steubenville Catholic Central, Edison, Harrison Central, Indian Creek, Jefferson County Board of Developmental Disabilities School of Bright Promise, Jefferson County Christian School, Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, Steubenville, Toronto and Southern Local.