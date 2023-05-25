MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — Hills Elementary School students had the chance to enjoy the sun shine today at their end of year carnival.

They had inflatables, a dunk tank, mechanical bull and so much more for the kids to enjoy!

The Mingo Fire Department was also there!

Teachers say this is an event the kids look forward to every year and they are glad they get to make it so special for them!

A few kids shared their favorite part of the carnival!

“Hitting the little whiffle balls and testing the speed of the pitch.” Bryson Brettell – 3rd Grader Hills Elementary

“My favorite thing is the trampolines and the bull.” Ty Montgomery – 3rd Grader Hills Elementary

” I like the speed pitching and the batting at the carvinal. It’s pretty fun!” Chase Corrigan – 3rd Grader Hills Elementary

“It means that all their hard work has paid off so it’s a joy to see that they’re enjoying themselves and getting to participate in all these fun physical activities too.” Makenzie Householder – Principal Hills Elementary

“It’s really nice to be here up at the school for the school and the kids that support us. We like to support them in anything we can do as far as baseball, softball, and any events they hold up here at the school. It’s just nice to have the interaction with the kids and the families.” Chief Brandon Montgomery – Mingo Junction Fire Department

The Carnival was made possible thanks to their for the Parent Teacher Organization and other sponsors.

The last day for school for the students at Hills Elementary is Friday, May 25.