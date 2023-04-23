WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – What better way to spend a Sunday than by enjoying a sundae?

A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center teamed up with Jefferson County law enforcement to show their appreciation for all they do in a sweet way.

***“Sundaes with the Sheriff” event happening this Sunday (wtrf.com)***

“Sundaes with the Sheriff🍨” is happening RIGHT NOW until 4pm at the Crossroads Ministry Center in Wintersville!



ACP invites everyone to come out for ice cream, inflatables, and fun to show their appreciation for law enforcement and how fun childhood should be💙@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/YAhMXY5i5F — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 23, 2023

This is the second “Sundaes with the Sheriff” event at Crossroads Ministry Center in Wintersville, but this time everyone was welcome for free to enjoy the ice cream, inflatables, mini golf, and fun that ACP had to offer.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and ACP director Amy Lingerfelt says that they just want to see kids having fun.

”We wanted to have an opportunity to really celebrate what childhood should be and to me, that’s free, fun, joyful. That’s what the pinwheel represents if you’ve seen those out around the county. These professionals, they do these sad cases. They see the worst of humanity every day. I also wanted to give them a chance to see happy kids and to remind them why they do what they do.” Amy Lingerfelt – Director, ACP

ACP is a nonprofit organization funded through donations.

If you would like to support their mission of being a leading advocate in the healing and prevention of child abuse, donations can be made on their website HERE: Home | A Caring Place (acaringplacecac.org)