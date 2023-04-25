JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Brandon Geanangel of Hopedale is a suspect in the alleged assault of Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella, according to Toronto court officials.

The alleged assault occurred Friday morning when Petrella was dropping off mail at the post office mailbox from his vehicle.

Geanangel allegedly approached the mayor’s driver’s side door.

Geanangel reportedly asked the mayor if he was Mike Petrella, and the mayor extended his hand for a handshake.

Geanangel then allegedly struck Petrella in the face and left in a silver-colored pickup truck.

