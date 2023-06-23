JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Sycamore Volunteer Corps takes young people from challenging home situations and brings them together to do important work for the community.

This Steubenville organization combines adult mentors with middle and high school students to get projects completed that help others.

These 5th through 12th graders are doing volunteer work. At the same time, they’re gaining work preparedness, learning the basics. “How to work, how to show up in uniform. How to have a manager, a supervisor. How to follow policies and procedures. All of that goes into what they’re doing.” Steven Forte, Program Manager

On this day, they were packing food bags that will go to households where children face food insecurity in the summer.

“I love it. It’s such a pleasure to be here helping out. Like helping the community out. Like with hunger issues.” Brooklynn, 7th Grade

Some of the youngsters will stay with the program until they graduate from high school.