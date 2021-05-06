Sycamore Youth Center celebrating summer’s arrival with block party

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – School’s almost out for summer—and the Sycamore Youth Center wants to celebrate the sun-filled and homework-free days ahead.

They’re inviting students from kindergarten to 12th grade to a block party next week.

The center will have provide a bouncy house, slide and inflatable jousting at the corner of

North and 4th Streets in Steubenville.

Not only that, but hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will also be on the menu for anyone who attends.

Sycamore says despite COVID, this school year was their biggest ever, and they want to

celebrate the hard work of their more than 300 students.

I thought it would be a great idea to just bring all the kids together not only from those classes, but also throughout the community to have a block party just to celebrate the end of the school year and the end of our regular programming year before the summer hits. Bobbyjon Bauman, Director/CEO, Sycamore Youth Center

The Youth Center will also have students’ art and sewing projects on display.

The block party is open from 3 to 6 p.m. next Friday, and is free to anyone who wants to

start their summer fun a little early.