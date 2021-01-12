Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville will host “MLK Day of Service and Celebration”

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up and one local group isn’t letting the pandemic get in the way of celebrating the life of America’s most prominent Civil Rights icon.

The Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville is preparing for their “MLK Day of Service and Celebration” this Saturday, January 16.

The event will feature a community service in the morning, then later in the day there will be a talk by Reverend Michael Jett.

Martin Luther King Jr. left us a legacy of compassion and courage. And most of all, Christian love and community service. We are thrilled to gather together, to bring the community together. We’re gonna be working on some different service projects this year. One will be with Urban Mission Ministries. Another will be with the Salvation Army. And then we’ll also be working with two private home repairs and yard work” Kelly Jeffers — Director of Student Development at Sycamore Youth Center

You can find out more about Sycamore Youth Center and this weekend’s program here.