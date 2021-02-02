Tackle Hunger Tuesday: Urban Mission serves near 2-million pounds of food

Nestled near the train tracks that cut through Steubenville, one warehouse and pantry has taken on the responsibility of making sure the community doesn’t go hungry.

sTEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One-million pounds is a low estimate for the amount of food given out from one organization’s garage in Jefferson County. And being one of the largest charities in the Upper Ohio Valley, they come with a big need.

Operating Monday through Friday, since March Urban Mission organizers say they started to see a trend; numbers of visitors for the month doubled… But it didn’t stop there.

Initially we would serve anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 families a month, but then we started seeing that amount coming in just a week. And so, by the end of the year, the number of families served had tripled. Cynthia Lytle, Program Director Urban Mission

The warehouse adopted a drive thru distribution system, per pandemic protocols, and aside from the hustle and bustle during the week, on Wednesdays families can come claim a bushel of fresh dairy products in addition to a full bag of non-perishables.

By the end of the year, organizers counted 33,000 visits to the pantry.

It was 1.9 million pounds of food just in 2020. Cynthia Lytle, Program Director Urban Mission

The Mission also served over 8,000 hot meals in a partnership with Mid-Ohio… And through that same partnership, you’ll see some people in uniforms carrying food. This is the second group of National Guard members who have been deployed to help lift the bags to cars… but Urban Mission is still in need of any volunteers for the distribution line.

While Mid-Ohio provides fresh produce… Anything shelf sustainable is ALWAYS taken in and monetary donations are greatly received…. Because new families are still rolling up every day.

The fact that we keep seeing new families just says that there is a need out there. So, the more that families come, there is a need to keep food on the shelves. Cynthia Lytle, Program Director Urban Mission

If you feel called to bring some supplies, Urban Mission is open 9 to 4 Monday through Friday at 311 North 6th Street in Steubenville.

And you can already hear the gratitude in the voice of leaders who say they are blessed by the community to continue with one mission on their mind…