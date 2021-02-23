Teachers and staff from Steubenville City Schools receive COVID-19 vaccinations

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) More than 190 teachers and staff with Steubenville City Schools were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines today.

The Jefferson County Health Department and Change, Inc distributed the Pfizer vaccine.

Today’s event included all buildings in the district.

Steubenville City Schools was the first in Jefferson County to distribute the shots, and we’re told that other schools should follow later this week.

Ted Gorman, principal of Steubenville High School said, “That is very important to get all of our students back. We feel that face to face learning is the best way to educate students. We’re fortunate enough that at the high school level we have 80 percent capacity, everybody is back. And we have 90 percent of our elementary students.”

For the students that have serious health concerns or have doctor’s excuses, Principal Gorman tells us they can still utilize remote learning. He also added that Steubenville got luckier than a lot of other areas — they only had to miss two days of school, and both of those were snow days.